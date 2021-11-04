PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 04, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 05, 2021  

  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers. 

  

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph. 

   

SYNOPSIS:    

Moisture and weak instability associated with a low level trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers during this forecast period. A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds. 

Seas will peak near 6 feet during the next few days.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

  

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

    

FORECASTER: Albert 

   

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isol. Showers possible  

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:13 AM 

06:13 AM 

06:14 AM 

SUNSET 

05:38 PM 

05:38 PM 

05:37 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1270

