DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 04, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 05, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and weak instability associated with a low level trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers during this forecast period. A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds.

Seas will peak near 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isol. Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:13 AM 06:13 AM 06:14 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:38 PM 05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1270