DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 04, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 05, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and weak instability associated with a low level trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers during this forecast period. A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds.
Seas will peak near 6 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isol. Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:13 AM
|
06:13 AM
|
06:14 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:38 PM
|
05:38 PM
|
05:37 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1270
View comments
Hide comments