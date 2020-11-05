DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 05, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 06, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeast to east southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture embedded in the wind flow is expected to generate a few isolated showers across the local area.

Moderate marine conditions can be expected for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-977