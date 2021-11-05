DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 05, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 06, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy becoming occasionally cloudy with a few isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeast to east with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of clouds transported across the local are expected to generate occasional cloudy skies and a few isolated showers during this forecast period.
Moderate marine conditions are forecast to gradually subside during the next 24 hours.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon.
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isol. Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:13 AM
|
06:14 AM
|
06:14 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:38 PM
|
05:37 PM
|
05:37 PM
