DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 05, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 06, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy becoming occasionally cloudy with a few isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeast to east with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of clouds transported across the local are expected to generate occasional cloudy skies and a few isolated showers during this forecast period.

Moderate marine conditions are forecast to gradually subside during the next 24 hours.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isol. Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:13 AM 06:14 AM 06:14 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1271