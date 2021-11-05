PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 05, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 06, 2021  

  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy becoming occasionally cloudy with a few isolated showers. 

  

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeast to east with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph. 

   

SYNOPSIS:    

Patches of clouds transported across the local are expected to generate occasional cloudy skies and a few isolated showers during this forecast period.  

Moderate marine conditions are forecast to gradually subside during the next 24 hours.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

  

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.  

    

FORECASTER: Gordon. 

   

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Breezy,  

Isolated Showers  

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Isol. Showers possible  

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:13 AM 

06:14 AM 

06:14 AM 

SUNSET 

05:38 PM 

05:37 PM 

05:37 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1271

