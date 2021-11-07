PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Sunday, November 07, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) November 08, 2021  

  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible. 

Tonight through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

  

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Monday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph. 

SatSingle vis

   

SYNOPSIS:    

A patch of low level cloudiness will traverse the area this afternoon resulting in a moderate chance of isolated showers. Additionally, the loose surface pressure gradient will generate a light to gentle breeze. 

Marine conditions are forecast to be slight to moderate through the next few days.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

  

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

    

FORECASTER: Pierre. 

 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Sunday 

Monday 

Tuesday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isol. Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers 

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:14 AM 

06:14 AM 

06:15 AM 

SUNSET 

05:37 PM 

05:37 PM 

05:37 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/1public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-8

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY