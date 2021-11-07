DATE ISSUED: Sunday, November 07, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) November 08, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Tonight through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Monday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A patch of low level cloudiness will traverse the area this afternoon resulting in a moderate chance of isolated showers. Additionally, the loose surface pressure gradient will generate a light to gentle breeze.
Marine conditions are forecast to be slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Pierre.
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Sunday
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isol. Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:14 AM
|
06:14 AM
|
06:15 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:37 PM
|
05:37 PM
|
05:37 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/1public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-8
View comments
Hide comments