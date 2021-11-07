DATE ISSUED: Sunday, November 07, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) November 08, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A patch of low level cloudiness will traverse the area this afternoon resulting in a moderate chance of isolated showers. Additionally, the loose surface pressure gradient will generate a light to gentle breeze.

Marine conditions are forecast to be slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isol. Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:14 AM 06:14 AM 06:15 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/1public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-8