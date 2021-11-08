DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 08, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 09, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with passing showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture moving across the region will account for intervals of increased cloudiness and possible passing showers. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system is maintaining light to gentle winds.

Marine conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isol. Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Passing Showers Partly Cloudy Passing Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:14 AM 06:15 AM 06:15 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:37 PM 05:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1272