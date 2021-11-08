PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 08, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 09, 2021  

  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with passing showers. 

  

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph. 

   

SYNOPSIS:    

Patches of moisture moving across the region will account for intervals of increased cloudiness and possible passing showers. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system is maintaining light to gentle winds.  

Marine conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

  

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Pierre. 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isol. Showers possible  

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Passing Showers 

Partly Cloudy 

Passing Showers  

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:14 AM 

06:15 AM 

06:15 AM 

SUNSET 

05:37 PM 

05:37 PM 

05:36 PM 

