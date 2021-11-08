DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 08, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 09, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with passing showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of moisture moving across the region will account for intervals of increased cloudiness and possible passing showers. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system is maintaining light to gentle winds.
Marine conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers.
FORECASTER: Pierre.
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isol. Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Passing Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Passing Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:14 AM
|
06:15 AM
|
06:15 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:37 PM
|
05:37 PM
|
05:36 PM
