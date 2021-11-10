PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 11, 2021  

  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East southeasterly to east northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times. 

   

SYNOPSIS:    

Weak instability and pockets of moisture trailing a low level trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the local area. Meanwhile, a weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly light winds.  

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, as long period northerly swells will continue to affect local waters during the next few days.  

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

  

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Albert 

   

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Shower possible  

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:15 AM 

06:16 AM 

06:16 AM 

SUNSET 

05:36 PM 

05:36 PM 

05:36 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1274

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY