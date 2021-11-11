DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 11, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 12, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. Additionally, drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers.

Long period northerly swells will maintain marginally safe seas during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:16 AM 06:16 AM 06:17 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1275