PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 11, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 12, 2021  

 WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

  Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F  

    Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.    

    SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

   SYNOPSIS:    

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. Additionally, drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers.  

Long period northerly swells will maintain marginally safe seas during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

  STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet   

    SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

  OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.  

   

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Breezy, Brief Showers 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy, 

Brief Shower possible  

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:16 AM 

06:16 AM 

06:17 AM 

SUNSET 

05:36 PM 

05:36 PM 

05:35 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1275

