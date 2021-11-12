PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 12, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 13, 2021  

  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy. 

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

  

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph. 

SatSingle vis   

SYNOPSIS:    

The Atlantic high-pressure system is generating light to moderate winds across the region. Meanwhile, pockets of moisture pushed across the local area will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers from time to time.  

Moderate marine conditions can be expected throughout this forecast period as long period swells persist. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

  

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy
Breezy 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy 

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F °F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:16 AM 

06:17 AM 

06:17 AM 

SUNSET 

05:36 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1276

