DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 12, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 13, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is generating light to moderate winds across the region. Meanwhile, pockets of moisture pushed across the local area will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers from time to time.

Moderate marine conditions can be expected throughout this forecast period as long period swells persist. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy

Breezy Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F °F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:16 AM 06:17 AM 06:17 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1276