DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 15, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 16, 2021

…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT

FOR ST MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with local showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Brisk winds generated by a tightened pressure gradient is pushing shallow patches of moisture across the region. As a result, a few local showers are possible at times. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will lower air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

A combination of strong winds and northeast to easterly swells will account for hazardous seas for most of the week. Consequently, Small Craft and High Surf Advisories are in effect for St. Maarten until further notice. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Breezy, Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 87°F 31°C / 87°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:18 AM 06:19 AM 06:19 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1278