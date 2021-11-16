DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 17, 2021

…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT

FOR ST MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 9 to 18 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Brisk winds generated by a strong pressure gradient is pushing shallow patches of moisture across the region. As a result, a few brief showers are possible at times. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will lower air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

A combination of strong winds and northeast to easterly swells will account for hazardous seas for the next few days. Consequently, Small Craft and High Surf Advisories are in effect for St. Maarten until further notice. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 87°F 31°C / 87°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:19 AM 06:19 AM 06:20 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1279