DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 17, 2021 

…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT
FOR ST MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F             
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 9 to 18 mph, and higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Brisk winds generated by a strong pressure gradient is pushing shallow patches of moisture across the region. As a result, a few brief showers are possible at times. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will lower air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. 

A combination of strong winds and northeast to easterly swells will account for hazardous seas for the next few days. Consequently, Small Craft and High Surf Advisories are in effect for St. Maarten until further notice. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,   

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,  Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,   

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 87°F 

31°C / 87°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:19 AM 

06:19 AM 

06:20 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

 

 

 

 

 

 

