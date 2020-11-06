DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 06, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 07, 2020
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday:Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Pockets of moisture associated with a low-level trough will account for isolated showers from time to time across the local area.
Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday:Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-978
