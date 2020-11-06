DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 06, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 07, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday:Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture associated with a low-level trough will account for isolated showers from time to time across the local area.

Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday:Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-978