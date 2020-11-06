PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 06, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 07, 2020    

 

 

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Saturday midday:Partly cloudy with isolated showers.  

 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F   

    

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

Pockets of moisture associated with a low-level trough will account for isolated showers from time to time across the local area.     

Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate               

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.   

 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday:Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Connor  

   

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-978

