DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 18, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00 PM TODAY

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief interruptions by passing showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 08 to 19 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight pressure gradient continues to produce brisk winds that are supporting hazardous sea conditions. Additionally, pockets of moisture transported across the region will account for cloudy spells and occasional passing showers.

Marine conditions are predicted to remain rough during this forecast period. However, long period swells will dimmish by this evening. As a result, Small Craft and High Surf Advisories remain in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Occasionally cloudy and breezy with a few isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Passing Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:19 AM 06:20 AM 06:20 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1280