DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 18, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 19, 2021
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN
UNTIL 12:00PM FRIDAY, 19 NOVEMBER…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeast to east-northeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph, and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability associated with a weak trough is forecast to produce cloudy periods and isolated showers across the local area.
A tight pressure gradient is maintaining brisk winds and hazardous sea conditions.
Consequently, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten through Friday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 87°F
|
31°C / 87°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:20 AM
|
06:20 AM
|
06:21 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:34 PM
|
05:34 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1281
