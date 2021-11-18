PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 18, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 19, 2021 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN 

UNTIL 12:00PM FRIDAY, 19 NOVEMBER…  

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeast to east-northeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph, and higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and instability associated with a weak trough is forecast to produce cloudy periods and isolated showers across the local area.
A tight pressure gradient is maintaining brisk winds and hazardous sea conditions.  

Consequently, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten through Friday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,  Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 87°F 

31°C / 87°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:20 AM 

06:20 AM 

06:21 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1281

