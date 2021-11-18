DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 18, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 19, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN

UNTIL 12:00PM FRIDAY, 19 NOVEMBER…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeast to east-northeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a weak trough is forecast to produce cloudy periods and isolated showers across the local area.

A tight pressure gradient is maintaining brisk winds and hazardous sea conditions.

Consequently, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten through Friday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 87°F 31°C / 87°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:20 AM 06:20 AM 06:21 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:34 PM 05:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1281