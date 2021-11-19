DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 19, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 20, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F Forecast Low: 265°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Relatively stable weather conditions can be expected across the area today. However the moderate northeasterly wind flow will to push pockets of moisture over the island which may lead to some quick passing showers.

Sea conditions will be moderate for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, /Passing Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:20 AM 06:21 AM 06:21 AM SUNSET 05:34 PM 05:34 PM 05:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1282