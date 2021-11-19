PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 19, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 20, 2021 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…  

WEATHER:     

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F             Forecast Low: 265°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Relatively stable weather conditions can be expected across the area today. However the moderate northeasterly wind flow will to push pockets of moisture over the island which may lead to some quick passing showers.  

Sea conditions will be moderate for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                   WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,  /Passing Showers  

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:20 AM 

06:21 AM 

06:21 AM 

SUNSET 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

