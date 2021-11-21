PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN 

DATE ISSUED: Sunday, November 21, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) November 22, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F             
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Monday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively stable atmosphere will limit shower activity across the region. Nevertheless, shallow cloud patches drifting in the light wind flow may still produce a brief shower from time to time.    

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next several days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Sunday 

Monday 

Tuesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 87°F 

31°C / 87°F 

31°C / 87°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:21 AM 

06:22 AM 

06:22 AM 

SUNSET 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fpublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-8

