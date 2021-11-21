PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN
DATE ISSUED: Sunday, November 21, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) November 22, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Monday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will limit shower activity across the region. Nevertheless, shallow cloud patches drifting in the light wind flow may still produce a brief shower from time to time.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Sunday
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 87°F
|
31°C / 87°F
|
31°C / 87°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:21 AM
|
06:22 AM
|
06:22 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:34 PM
|
05:34 PM
|
05:34 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fpublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-8
