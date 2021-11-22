DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 22, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 23, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will limit shower activity across the region. Nevertheless, shallow cloud patches drifting in the light wind flow may still produce a brief shower from time to time.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 31°C / 87°F 31°C / 87°F 31°C / 87°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:22 AM 06:22 AM 06:23 AM SUNSET 05:34 PM 05:34 PM 05:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1283