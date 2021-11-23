PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 24, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A weak Atlantic high-pressure system is generating light winds and a stable atmosphere across the region. Consequently, significant shower activity is forecast to be restricted across the local area. 

Seas peaking up to 5 feet can be expected during this forecast period. Thereafter, long period northeasterly swells can be expected.   

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:22 AM 

06:23 AM 

06:24 AM 

SUNSET 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

  

