DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 24, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high-pressure system is generating light winds and a stable atmosphere across the region. Consequently, significant shower activity is forecast to be restricted across the local area.
Seas peaking up to 5 feet can be expected during this forecast period. Thereafter, long period northeasterly swells can be expected.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:22 AM
|
06:23 AM
|
06:24 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:34 PM
|
05:34 PM
|
05:34 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1284
View comments
Hide comments