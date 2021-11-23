DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 24, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high-pressure system is generating light winds and a stable atmosphere across the region. Consequently, significant shower activity is forecast to be restricted across the local area.

Seas peaking up to 5 feet can be expected during this forecast period. Thereafter, long period northeasterly swells can be expected.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:22 AM 06:23 AM 06:24 AM SUNSET 05:34 PM 05:34 PM 05:34 PM

