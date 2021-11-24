DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 25, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with local showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeast to northeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 08 mph, becoming a light air and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will influence the weather limiting shower activity during this forecast period. Additionally, the loose pressure gradient is generating light winds across the region.

Slight to moderate seas will persist today. During the overnight hours, long period northeasterly swells are expected to cause above normal seas. The necessary advisories will be issued this evening. In any case, sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:23 AM 06:24 AM 06:24 AM SUNSET 05:34 PM 05:34 PM 05:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1285