DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 25, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 26, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with a local shower possible.

This evening through Friday midday: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy with isolated showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northwest to northeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 08 mph, becoming a light air and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Little to no shower activity is expected for this afternoon. Thereafter, effects of an approaching frontal boundary will produce cloudy periods and isolated showers with a low chance of isolated thunderstorms across the local region. Additionally, the loose pressure gradient will maintain light winds through the next several days.

Long period northerly swells are expected to cause rough seas. As a result, a small craft advisory is now in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:24 AM 06:24 AM 06:25 AM SUNSET 05:34 PM 05:34 PM 05:34 PM

