DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 26, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 27, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00 AM SATURDAY NOVEMBER 27, 2021…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Generally cloudy with scattered showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:25 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: North northeast to east northeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Weak instability associated with the tail end of a frontal boundary, will produce cloudy skies, scattered showers, and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms. Additionally, the pressure gradient will cause gentle to moderate winds today before once again relaxing on Saturday.

Northerly swells will generate above normal sea conditions mainly along the northern and eastern shores. As a result, a small craft advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorm poss. Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers poss. Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:24 AM 06:25 AM 06:25 AM SUNSET 05:34 PM 05:34 PM 05:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1287