DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 30, 2021 

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 PM TODAY… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.   

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A seasonal weather pattern will prevail during this forecast period therefore, brief overnight and early morning showers can be expected from time to time. 

Long period northeasterly swells are affecting local waters. As a result, a high surf advisory is in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough             WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Pierre. 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers poss. 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers poss. 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers poss. 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:26 AM 

06:27 AM 

06:27 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

