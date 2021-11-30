DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 01, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a trough will increase cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area.

Marine conditions are expected to be choppy as northeasterly, long period swells continue to affect local waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:27 AM 06:27 AM 06:28 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1289