DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 01, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and instability associated with a trough will increase cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area. 

Marine conditions are expected to be choppy as northeasterly, long period swells continue to affect local waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers poss. 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers poss. 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:27 AM 

06:27 AM 

06:28 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

