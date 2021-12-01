DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 01, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 02, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Low level moisture drifting in the easterly trade winds, will result in a seasonal weather pattern of fair to partly cloudy skies along with possible brief passing showers.

Marine conditions are expected to be choppy as long period northeasterly swells continue to affect local waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slight Haze, Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:27 AM 06:28 AM 06:28 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1290