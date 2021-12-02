DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 02, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 03, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain brisk winds and a relatively stable atmosphere during this forecast period. However, patches of low-level moisture drifting in the wind flow could trigger brief occasional showers.

Marine conditions are expected to remain choppy as northeasterly swells continue to affect local waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy Brief Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy Brief Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:28 AM 06:28 AM 06:29 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1291