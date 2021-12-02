PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 02, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 03, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 18 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain brisk winds and a relatively stable atmosphere during this forecast period. However, patches of low-level moisture drifting in the wind flow could trigger brief occasional showers.  

Marine conditions are expected to remain choppy as northeasterly swells continue to affect local waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy 

Brief Showers poss. 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers poss. 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy 

Brief Showers poss. 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:28 AM 

06:28 AM 

06:29 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

