PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 03, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 04, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, slightly hazy and breezy, with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate easterly wind flow across the region. Patches of low level clouds drifting in this flow may trigger a few showers over the local area.   

Waves are expected to peak up to 7 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers poss. 

Partly Cloudy to Cloudy, Breezy 

Isolated Showers 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy 

Brief Showers poss. 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:28 AM 

06:29 AM 

06:30 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:36 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1292

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY