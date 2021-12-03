DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 03, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 04, 2021
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, slightly hazy and breezy, with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate easterly wind flow across the region. Patches of low level clouds drifting in this flow may trigger a few showers over the local area.
Waves are expected to peak up to 7 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers poss.
|
Partly Cloudy to Cloudy, Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy
Brief Showers poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:28 AM
|
06:29 AM
|
06:30 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
|
05:36 PM
