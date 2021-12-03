DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 03, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 04, 2021

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, slightly hazy and breezy, with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate easterly wind flow across the region. Patches of low level clouds drifting in this flow may trigger a few showers over the local area.

Waves are expected to peak up to 7 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers poss. Partly Cloudy to Cloudy, Breezy Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy Brief Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:28 AM 06:29 AM 06:30 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1292