DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 06, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 07, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with interruptions by brief passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight pressure gradient is maintaining brisk winds and elevated seas. Low level clouds transported by the winds will trigger brief showers during this forecast period.

Sea conditions will remain above normal. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution while the Small Craft advisory remain in effect.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy Brief showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy Brief Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy Brief Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C /79°F SUNRISE 06:30 AM 06:31 AM 06:31 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1293