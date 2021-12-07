DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 07, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 08, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR SINT MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy, with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The pressure gradient across the region will maintain breezy conditions for the next several days. However low-level cloud patches drifting within this wind flow may produce occasional showers during this forecast period.

Sea conditions will remain above normal mainly along the northern and eastern shores. Therefore, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze & Breezy, Brief Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze & Breezy, Brief Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C /79°F SUNRISE 06:31 AM 06:31 AM 06:32 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1294