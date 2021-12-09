DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 09, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 10, 2021
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph, and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Brisk winds generated by a tight pressure gradient will continue to push patches of low-level clouds across the local region. As a result, passing showers are possible from time to time.
Sea conditions will remain above-normal, particularly along the northern and eastern shores due to the brisk wind flow. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:32 AM
|
06:33 AM
|
06:33 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:37 PM
|
05:37 PM
|
05:37 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/apublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1296
