DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 09, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 10, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph, and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Brisk winds generated by a tight pressure gradient will continue to push patches of low-level clouds across the local region. As a result, passing showers are possible from time to time.

Sea conditions will remain above-normal, particularly along the northern and eastern shores due to the brisk wind flow. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:32 AM 06:33 AM 06:33 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/apublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1296