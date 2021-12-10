DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 10, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 11, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Brisk winds generated by a tight pressure gradient will continue to push patches of low-level clouds across the local region. As a result, passing showers are expected from time to time.

Sea conditions will remain above-normal, particularly along the northern and eastern shores due to the afore-mentioned wind flow. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Saturday Sunday Monday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, slightly Hazy, Breezy,

Passing Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:33 AM 06:34 AM 06:34 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:38 PM 05:38 PM

