DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 10, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 11, 2021 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with passing showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph, and occasional higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Brisk winds generated by a tight pressure gradient will continue to push patches of low-level clouds across the local region. As a result, passing showers are expected from time to time.     

Sea conditions will remain above-normal, particularly along the northern and eastern shores due to the afore-mentioned wind flow. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough           
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Saturday 

Sunday 

Monday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, slightly Hazy, Breezy,
Passing Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:33 AM 

06:34 AM 

06:34 AM 

SUNSET 

05:37 PM 

05:38 PM 

05:38 PM 

  

