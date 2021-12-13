DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 13, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 14, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

An upper-level trough over the local region is forecast to produce unstable conditions that will provide isolated showers during the forecast period.

Moderate to fresh winds will maintain hazardous sea conditions. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:34 AM 06:35 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:39 PM 05:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1297