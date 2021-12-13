PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 13, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 14, 2021 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

An upper-level trough over the local region is forecast to produce unstable conditions that will provide isolated showers during the forecast period.   

Moderate to fresh winds will maintain hazardous sea conditions. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise extreme caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough           
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  Slightly Hazy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  Slightly Hazy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  Slightly Hazy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:34 AM 

06:35 AM 

06:36 AM 

SUNSET 

05:38 PM 

05:39 PM 

05:39 PM 

  

