DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 13, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 14, 2021
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
An upper-level trough over the local region is forecast to produce unstable conditions that will provide isolated showers during the forecast period.
Moderate to fresh winds will maintain hazardous sea conditions. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise extreme caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:34 AM
|
06:35 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:38 PM
|
05:39 PM
|
05:39 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1297
