DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 09, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 10, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will cause showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the region. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding should be vigilant as some showers may be moderate to heavy.

Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-980