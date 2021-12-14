PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 14, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 15, 2021 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

 

WEATHER:  
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 21 mph, and occasional higher gusts. 

SYNOPSIS:
A moderate to fresh wind flow is forecast to persist at least through this weekend. Low level patches of moisture within this brisk flow will produce occasional isolated showers over the local area from time to time.
Strong winds will continue to sustain hazardous sea conditions. Therefore, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise extreme caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to Rough          WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers. 

FORECASTER: Pierre 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy to Cloudy
Slightly Hazy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy to Cloudy
Slightly Hazy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy to Cloudy
Slightly Hazy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:35 AM 

06:36 AM 

06:36 AM 

SUNSET 

05:39 PM 

05:39 PM 

05:39 PM 

