DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 14, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 15, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 21 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A moderate to fresh wind flow is forecast to persist at least through this weekend. Low level patches of moisture within this brisk flow will produce occasional isolated showers over the local area from time to time.

Strong winds will continue to sustain hazardous sea conditions. Therefore, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy to Cloudy

Slightly Hazy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy to Cloudy

Slightly Hazy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy to Cloudy

Slightly Hazy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:35 AM 06:36 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 05:39 PM 05:39 PM 05:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1298