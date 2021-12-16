DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 16, 2021
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with passing showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 21 mph, and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A tighter pressure gradient will account for stronger winds and hazardous sea conditions for the next several days. Additionally, occasional, quick-passing showers will be transported across the local area.
Seas are expected to peak up to 10 feet during the next couple of days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise extreme caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with passing showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:36 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
06:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:39 PM
|
05:39 PM
|
05:40 PM
Source: The Daily Herald
