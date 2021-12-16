DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 16, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 21 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tighter pressure gradient will account for stronger winds and hazardous sea conditions for the next several days. Additionally, occasional, quick-passing showers will be transported across the local area.

Seas are expected to peak up to 10 feet during the next couple of days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with passing showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Breezy,

Passing Showers Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Breezy,

Passing Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:36 AM 06:36 AM 06:37 AM SUNSET 05:39 PM 05:39 PM 05:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1299