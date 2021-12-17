DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 17, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 18, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy conditions can be expected, with a few brief showers possible.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 19 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and stable atmosphere will restrict significant precipitation today. Afterwards, moisture associated with a weak frontal boundary will contribute to increased shower activity.

Brisk winds are supporting hazardous marine conditions. Seas are predicted to peak up to 12 feet throughout the next couple of days. Swimmers and occupants of small crafts are urged to stay onshore to prevent personal injury, or death or material damage.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 9 to 12 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with passing showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/ Partly Cloudy Breezy,

Brief Passing Showers Partly Cloudy,/Cloudy Breezy,

Passing Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Passing Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:37 AM 06:37 AM 06:38 AM SUNSET 05:40 PM 05:40 PM 05:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1300