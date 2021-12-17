PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 17, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 18, 2021 

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy conditions can be expected, with a few brief showers possible. 

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 19 mph, and higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A drier and stable atmosphere will restrict significant precipitation today. Afterwards, moisture associated with a weak frontal boundary will contribute to increased shower activity.  

Brisk winds are supporting hazardous marine conditions. Seas are predicted to peak up to 12 feet throughout the next couple of days. Swimmers and occupants of small crafts are urged to stay onshore to prevent personal injury, or death or material damage. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Rough           WAVES/SWELLS: 9 to 12 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with passing showers.  

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/ Partly Cloudy Breezy,
Brief Passing Showers 

Partly Cloudy,/Cloudy 

Breezy,
Passing Showers 

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy,
Passing Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:37 AM 

06:37 AM 

06:38 AM 

SUNSET 

05:40 PM 

05:40 PM 

05:41 PM 

