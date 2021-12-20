DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 20, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 21, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Generally cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture drifting across the local area will result in periods of cloudiness and isolated showers overnight. Meanwhile, a loosening pressure gradient will produce mostly moderate winds.

Waves are expected to peak up to 8 feet in some areas. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and slightly hazy with passing showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Slightly Hazy Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy,

Passing Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy, Passing Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:39 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 05:41 PM 05:42 PM 05:42 PM

