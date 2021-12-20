DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 20, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 21, 2021
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy.
Tonight through Tuesday midday: Generally cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Tonight through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph, and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of moisture drifting across the local area will result in periods of cloudiness and isolated showers overnight. Meanwhile, a loosening pressure gradient will produce mostly moderate winds.
Waves are expected to peak up to 8 feet in some areas. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and slightly hazy with passing showers.
FORECASTER: Pierre
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy & Slightly Hazy
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Slightly Hazy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Slightly Hazy,
Passing Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:38 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:41 PM
|
05:42 PM
|
05:42 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1301
View comments
Hide comments