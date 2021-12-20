PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 20, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 21, 2021 

  

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy. 

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Generally cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers.  

  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
Tonight through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph, and higher gusts.  

   

SYNOPSIS:    

Patches of moisture drifting across the local area will result in periods of cloudiness and isolated showers overnight. Meanwhile, a loosening pressure gradient will produce mostly moderate winds.    

Waves are expected to peak up to 8 feet in some areas. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

  

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and slightly hazy with passing showers.   

    

FORECASTER: Pierre 

   

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy & Slightly Hazy 

Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy, Slightly Hazy,
Passing Showers 

Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy, Slightly Hazy, 

Passing Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:38 AM 

06:39 AM 

06:39 AM 

SUNSET 

05:41 PM 

05:42 PM 

05:42 PM 

