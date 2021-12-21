DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 22, 2021
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy, breezy, and slightly hazy with isolated showers.
Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to east-southeast with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible in or near showers.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability associated with a trough passing through the region will account for cloudiness and isolated showers today. Thereafter, a relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will limit shower activity.
Waves are predicted to peak up to 8 feet through the next couple of days. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief passing showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy, Slightly Hazy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:39 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:42 PM
|
05:42 PM
|
05:43 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1303
