DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 22, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy, breezy, and slightly hazy with isolated showers.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to east-southeast with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a trough passing through the region will account for cloudiness and isolated showers today. Thereafter, a relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will limit shower activity.

Waves are predicted to peak up to 8 feet through the next couple of days. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:39 AM 06:39 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 05:42 PM 05:42 PM 05:43 PM

