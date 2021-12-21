PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 22, 2021 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy, breezy, and slightly hazy with isolated showers. 

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief passing showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to east-southeast with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible in or near showers. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and instability associated with a trough passing through the region will account for cloudiness and isolated showers today. Thereafter, a relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will limit shower activity. 

Waves are predicted to peak up to 8 feet through the next couple of days. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

   wea2.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief passing showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy,  Slightly Hazy,
Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:39 AM 

06:39 AM 

06:40 AM 

SUNSET 

05:42 PM 

05:42 PM 

05:43 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1303

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY