PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 23, 2021 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6:00AM THURSDAY, 23 DECEMBER… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief passing showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively drier and more stable air mass will limit shower activity during this forecast period.   

Waves are forecast to peak up to 8 feet through the next 24 hours. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:39 AM 

06:40 AM 

06:40 AM 

SUNSET 

05:42 PM 

05:43 PM 

05:43 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1304

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY