DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 23, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00AM THURSDAY, 23 DECEMBER…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively drier and more stable air mass will limit shower activity during this forecast period.

Waves are forecast to peak up to 8 feet through the next 24 hours. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:39 AM 06:40 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 05:42 PM 05:43 PM 05:43 PM

