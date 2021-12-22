DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 23, 2021
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6:00AM THURSDAY, 23 DECEMBER…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively drier and more stable air mass will limit shower activity during this forecast period.
Waves are forecast to peak up to 8 feet through the next 24 hours. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:39 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:42 PM
|
05:43 PM
|
05:43 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1304
