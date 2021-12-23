PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 23, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 24, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A dry and stable atmosphere is predicted to limit significant precipitation across the local area. Meanwhile, a loose pressure gradient will account for weakening winds, resulting in subsiding seas.    

Slight to moderate marine conditions can be expected for the next several days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate               WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with passing showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Passing Showers poss. 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Passing Showers poss. 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy, 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:40 AM 

06:40 AM 

06:41 AM 

SUNSET 

05:43 PM 

05:43 PM 

05:44 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1305

