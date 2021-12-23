DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 23, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 24, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere is predicted to limit significant precipitation across the local area. Meanwhile, a loose pressure gradient will account for weakening winds, resulting in subsiding seas.

Slight to moderate marine conditions can be expected for the next several days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Passing Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Passing Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy, HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:40 AM 06:40 AM 06:41 AM SUNSET 05:43 PM 05:43 PM 05:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1305