DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 25, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: South easterly to east northeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature across the region. Accordingly, a dry and stable atmosphere, and gentle winds will persist.

Slight to moderate sea conditions can be expected with waves peaking up to 6 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with passing showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:40 AM 06:41 AM 06:41 AM SUNSET 05:43 PM 05:44 PM 05:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1306