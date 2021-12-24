DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 25, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: South easterly to east northeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature across the region. Accordingly, a dry and stable atmosphere, and gentle winds will persist.
Slight to moderate sea conditions can be expected with waves peaking up to 6 feet.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with passing showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:40 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:43 PM
|
05:44 PM
|
05:44 PM
