DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 25, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: South easterly to east northeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A weak Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature across the region.  Accordingly, a dry and stable atmosphere, and gentle winds will persist. 

Slight to moderate sea conditions can be expected with waves peaking up to 6 feet.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with passing showers.  

 FORECASTER: Gordon 

 3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible  

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:40 AM 

06:41 AM 

06:41 AM 

SUNSET 

05:43 PM 

05:44 PM 

05:44 PM 

