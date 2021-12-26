DATE ISSUED: Sunday, December 26, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) December 27, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Monday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Monday midday: East to northeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weakened Atlantic high-pressure ridge is maintaining light winds and a relatively stable atmosphere. An approaching trough will increase the probability of showers tonight however, rainfall accumulation is not forecast to be significant.

Waves peaking up to 5 feet can be expected for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:41 AM 06:41 AM 06:42 AM SUNSET 05:44 PM 05:45 PM 05:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1307