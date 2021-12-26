PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Sunday, December 26, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) December 27, 2021 

 

WEATHER:      

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible. 

Tonight through Monday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F  

 Sunset Today: 5:44 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.    

SURFACE WINDS: 
Tonight through Monday midday: East to northeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.  

 

SYNOPSIS:    

A weakened Atlantic high-pressure ridge is maintaining light winds and a relatively stable atmosphere. An approaching trough will increase the probability of showers tonight however, rainfall accumulation is not forecast to be significant.  

Waves peaking up to 5 feet can be expected for the next few days.  

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet   

 

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

 

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.   

 

FORECASTER: Pierre  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Sunday 

Monday 

Tuesday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy 

Isolated Showers 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

23°C / 73°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:41 AM 

06:41 AM 

06:42 AM 

SUNSET 

05:44 PM 

05:45 PM 

05:45 PM 

