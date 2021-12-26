DATE ISSUED: Sunday, December 26, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) December 27, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Tonight through Monday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Tonight through Monday midday: East to northeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A weakened Atlantic high-pressure ridge is maintaining light winds and a relatively stable atmosphere. An approaching trough will increase the probability of showers tonight however, rainfall accumulation is not forecast to be significant.
Waves peaking up to 5 feet can be expected for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Pierre
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Sunday
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:41 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:44 PM
|
05:45 PM
|
05:45 PM
