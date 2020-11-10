DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 11, 2020

…A HEAVY RAINFALL/ FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6AM WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2020…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Cloudy to overcast and breezy with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms which will account for continued shower activity across St. Maarten. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding should remain vigilant. Motorists and other road users should continue to exercise caution as additional rainfall will result in street flooding and rock falls along hillsides.

Marine conditions are moderate, but are expected to gradually deteriorate by Thursday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

The tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms which is causing flash flooding across the region. This wave has a high (70%) chance of development within the next 5 days, as it continues to move westward away from St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and keep the public updated accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-981