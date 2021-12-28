DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 29, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite the presence of a surface trough in the local area, low moisture levels will limit the chances of shower activity during this forecast period.
Meanwhile, seas are currently peaking up to 7 feet with further deterioration expected within the next day or so, due to increasing winds. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Passing Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:42 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
06:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:45 PM
|
05:46 PM
|
05:47 PM
