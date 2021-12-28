PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 29, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with passing showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Despite the presence of a surface trough in the local area, low moisture levels will limit the chances of shower activity during this forecast period.   

Meanwhile, seas are currently peaking up to 7 feet with further deterioration expected within the next day or so, due to increasing winds. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Passing Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Passing Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Passing Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:42 AM 

06:42 AM 

06:43 AM 

SUNSET 

05:45 PM 

05:46 PM 

05:47 PM 

  

