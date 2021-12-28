DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 29, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite the presence of a surface trough in the local area, low moisture levels will limit the chances of shower activity during this forecast period.

Meanwhile, seas are currently peaking up to 7 feet with further deterioration expected within the next day or so, due to increasing winds. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Passing Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Passing Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Passing Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:42 AM 06:42 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 05:45 PM 05:46 PM 05:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1308