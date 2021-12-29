DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 30, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 11 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Significant shower activity is predicted to be limited by a dry and marginally stable atmosphere. However, a weak trough could trigger a brief shower.

Increasing winds and north to northeast long period swells will account for deteriorating sea conditions. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. A Small Craft Advisory may be issued at a subsequent forecast.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:42 AM 06:43 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 05:46 PM 05:47 PM 05:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1309