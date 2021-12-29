PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 30, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 11 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Significant shower activity is predicted to be limited by a dry and marginally stable atmosphere. However, a weak trough could trigger a brief shower.   

Increasing winds and north to northeast long period swells will account for deteriorating sea conditions. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. A Small Craft Advisory may be issued at a subsequent forecast. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:42 AM 

06:43 AM 

06:43 AM 

SUNSET 

05:46 PM 

05:47 PM 

05:47 PM 

