DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 30, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 11 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Significant shower activity is predicted to be limited by a dry and marginally stable atmosphere. However, a weak trough could trigger a brief shower.
Increasing winds and north to northeast long period swells will account for deteriorating sea conditions. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. A Small Craft Advisory may be issued at a subsequent forecast.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:42 AM
|
06:43 AM
|
06:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:46 PM
|
05:47 PM
|
05:47 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1309
View comments
Hide comments