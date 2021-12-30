DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 30, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 31, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally fair and breezy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature generating a dry and stable atmosphere and brisk northeasterly winds.

Marine conditions are predicted to remain moderate with waves peaking up to 7 feet for the next several days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and breezy.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair & Breezy, Fair to Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Fair to Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Passing Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:43 AM 06:43 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 05:47 PM 05:47 PM 05:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1310