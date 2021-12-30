PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 30, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 31, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally fair and breezy. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature generating a dry and stable atmosphere and brisk northeasterly winds.  

Marine conditions are predicted to remain moderate with waves peaking up to 7 feet for the next several days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and breezy.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair & Breezy,

 

Fair to Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

 

Fair to Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Passing Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:43 AM 

06:43 AM 

06:43 AM 

SUNSET 

05:47 PM 

05:47 PM 

05:48 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1310

