DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 30, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 31, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally fair and breezy.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature generating a dry and stable atmosphere and brisk northeasterly winds.
Marine conditions are predicted to remain moderate with waves peaking up to 7 feet for the next several days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and breezy.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair & Breezy,
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:43 AM
|
06:43 AM
|
06:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:47 PM
|
05:47 PM
|
05:48 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1310
