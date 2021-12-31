DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 01, 2022

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature generating a stable atmosphere and brisk northeasterly winds across the region.

Northeastern swells are forecast to begin affecting local waters today. Therefore, a high surf advisory is now in effect. Marine conditions will be moderate to locally rough with waves peaking up to 8 feet particularly along the northern and eastern coasts. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Generally fair and breezy with a light brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:43 AM 06:43 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 05:47 PM 05:48 PM 05:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1311