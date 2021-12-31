PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 01, 2022 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.   

SatSingle vis   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature generating a stable atmosphere and brisk northeasterly winds across the region. 

Northeastern swells are forecast to begin affecting local waters today. Therefore, a high surf advisory is now in effect. Marine conditions will be moderate to locally rough with waves peaking up to 8 feet particularly along the northern and eastern coasts. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough        WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Generally fair and breezy with a light brief shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:43 AM 

06:43 AM 

06:44 AM 

SUNSET 

05:47 PM 

05:48 PM 

05:48 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1311

