DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 01, 2022
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature generating a stable atmosphere and brisk northeasterly winds across the region.
Northeastern swells are forecast to begin affecting local waters today. Therefore, a high surf advisory is now in effect. Marine conditions will be moderate to locally rough with waves peaking up to 8 feet particularly along the northern and eastern coasts. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Generally fair and breezy with a light brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Pierre
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:43 AM
|
06:43 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:47 PM
|
05:48 PM
|
05:48 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1311
