PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 03, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 04, 2022

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 12:00 PM WEDNESDAY JANUARY 05, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Shallow patches of low-level moisture may produce some brief passing showers during this forecast period. However, a stable atmosphere will keep the rainfall accumulation low.

Long period, northeasterly swells are expected to gradually subside over the next couple of days. However, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Passing Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Passing Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Passing Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:44 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 05:49 PM 05:50 PM 05:50 PM

