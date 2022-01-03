PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN 

DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 03, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 04, 2022 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL 12:00 PM WEDNESDAY JANUARY 05, 2022… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with passing showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.   

SatSingle vis   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Shallow patches of low-level moisture may produce some brief passing showers during this forecast period. However, a stable atmosphere will keep the rainfall accumulation low.  

Long period, northeasterly swells are expected to gradually subside over the next couple of days. However, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                   
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Passing Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Passing Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Passing Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:44 AM 

06:44 AM 

06:44 AM 

SUNSET 

05:49 PM 

05:50 PM 

05:50 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1312

