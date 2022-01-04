DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 04, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 05, 2022

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 12:00 PM WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5TH, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a trough will account for an increase in cloudiness and isolated showers.

Long period, northeasterly swells are gradually subsiding. Nevertheless, small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally cloudy with brief passing showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:44 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 05:50 PM 05:50 PM 05:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1313