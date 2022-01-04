PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 04, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 05, 2022 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL 12:00 PM WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5TH, 2022… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture associated with a trough will account for an increase in cloudiness and isolated showers. 

Long period, northeasterly swells are gradually subsiding. Nevertheless, small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                   WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally cloudy with brief passing showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:44 AM 

06:44 AM 

06:45 AM 

SUNSET 

05:50 PM 

05:50 PM 

05:51 PM 

