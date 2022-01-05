DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 05, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 06, 2022

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 12:00 PM FRIDAY JANUARY 07, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with brief passing showers possible.

Thursday morning through midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Drier air moving into the region will account for limited cloudiness and shower activity today. A surge of moisture associated with a trough can be expected to increase cloudiness and precipitation tomorrow.

Increasing winds and the prevailing northeasterly swells are supporting moderate sea conditions. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally cloudy with brief passing showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Passing Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Passing Showers Partly Cloudy,

Passing Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 05:50 PM 05:51 PM 05:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1314