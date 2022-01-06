DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 07, 2022

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 12:00 PM SATURDAY JANUARY 08, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeast to east-southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A surge of moisture associated with a weak surface trough is expected to increase cloudiness and shower activity this afternoon.

Additionally, increasing winds and the prevailing northeasterly swells are supporting moderate to rough sea conditions. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Passing Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 05:51 PM 05:51 PM 05:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1315