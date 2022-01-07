DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 07, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 08, 2022

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 12:00 PM SATURDAY JANUARY 08, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to east-northeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable atmosphere is expected to limit precipitation during this forecast period.

Prolonged long period northeasterly swells are supporting moderate marine conditions. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, brief Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 05:51 PM 05:52 PM 05:53 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1316